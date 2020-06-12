All apartments in Cheval
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE

18101 Peregrines Perch Place · (941) 782-0000
Location

18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more. Unit includes a 1-car garage + parking space in front of garage. Unit offers washer and dryer in the unit, spacious balcony, and extra storage space in the hallway. Lakeview at Calusa Trace offers many amenities including pool, jacuzzi/spa, clubhouse, fitness center, security and tennis court. Community is located in a top-rated school district. Great location close to St. Joseph's Hospital North, Veteran's Expressway, shopping, and fine dining. Unit available June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have any available units?
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have?
Some of 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE does offer parking.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE has a pool.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE has units with air conditioning.
