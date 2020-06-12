18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more. Unit includes a 1-car garage + parking space in front of garage. Unit offers washer and dryer in the unit, spacious balcony, and extra storage space in the hallway. Lakeview at Calusa Trace offers many amenities including pool, jacuzzi/spa, clubhouse, fitness center, security and tennis court. Community is located in a top-rated school district. Great location close to St. Joseph's Hospital North, Veteran's Expressway, shopping, and fine dining. Unit available June 1.