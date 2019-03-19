17835 Stella Moon Pl..

Amenities

BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom For Rent in Lutz! - Come see this brand new 2018 construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome for rent. This unit is located in the BRAND NEW gated community of Lakeshore Preserves at Van Dyke Rd and Lakeshore Rd in Lutz. Easy access to the Veteran's/Suncoast Expressway. The entry way on the first floor leads to an open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen is updated with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen pantry is large and features a door with frosted glass which gives the kitchen an elevated look. Just off the living room is a large sliding glass door which leads out onto a screened in patio. The patio is very spacious - perfect for bringing the outside in and overlooks conservation views. The garage access is located off the kitchen and features a mud room space. It has floating storage shelves and many hooks for quick "out the door" convenience. The half bath is located downstairs as well - perfect for guest use. The 3 bedrooms are located upstairs as well as a loft space. The master bedroom is large and features "his and hers" walk in closets. The attached master bath features a stand alone shower and double vanity. The two additional bedrooms are spacious. The second bath features a double vanity as well with a shower/tub combo. The laundry room is located in the hall closet in the loft area. It has washer/dryer hookups and plenty of additional storage space.



To locate this property in Google Maps put in 17803 Stella Moon Place, Lutz, FL 33558. This is the address to the Community Lakeshore Preserves

It is also across the street from 5524 Van Dyke Rd. Lutz, FL 33558.



Rent: $1,995 (water/sewer included)

Security: $1,995

Beds: 3 + loft

Bath: 2.5

HOA approval and app fee required (owner will pay app fee)



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



No Cats Allowed



