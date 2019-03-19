All apartments in Cheval
17835 Stella Moon Pl..
Last updated March 19 2019

17835 Stella Moon Pl.

17835 Stella Moon Pl · No Longer Available
Location

17835 Stella Moon Pl, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom For Rent in Lutz! - Come see this brand new 2018 construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome for rent. This unit is located in the BRAND NEW gated community of Lakeshore Preserves at Van Dyke Rd and Lakeshore Rd in Lutz. Easy access to the Veteran's/Suncoast Expressway. The entry way on the first floor leads to an open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen is updated with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen pantry is large and features a door with frosted glass which gives the kitchen an elevated look. Just off the living room is a large sliding glass door which leads out onto a screened in patio. The patio is very spacious - perfect for bringing the outside in and overlooks conservation views. The garage access is located off the kitchen and features a mud room space. It has floating storage shelves and many hooks for quick "out the door" convenience. The half bath is located downstairs as well - perfect for guest use. The 3 bedrooms are located upstairs as well as a loft space. The master bedroom is large and features "his and hers" walk in closets. The attached master bath features a stand alone shower and double vanity. The two additional bedrooms are spacious. The second bath features a double vanity as well with a shower/tub combo. The laundry room is located in the hall closet in the loft area. It has washer/dryer hookups and plenty of additional storage space.

To locate this property in Google Maps put in 17803 Stella Moon Place, Lutz, FL 33558. This is the address to the Community Lakeshore Preserves
It is also across the street from 5524 Van Dyke Rd. Lutz, FL 33558.

Rent: $1,995 (water/sewer included)
Security: $1,995
Beds: 3 + loft
Bath: 2.5
HOA approval and app fee required (owner will pay app fee)

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17835 Stella Moon Pl. have any available units?
17835 Stella Moon Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 17835 Stella Moon Pl. have?
Some of 17835 Stella Moon Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17835 Stella Moon Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
17835 Stella Moon Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17835 Stella Moon Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 17835 Stella Moon Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 17835 Stella Moon Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 17835 Stella Moon Pl. offers parking.
Does 17835 Stella Moon Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17835 Stella Moon Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17835 Stella Moon Pl. have a pool?
No, 17835 Stella Moon Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 17835 Stella Moon Pl. have accessible units?
No, 17835 Stella Moon Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 17835 Stella Moon Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17835 Stella Moon Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17835 Stella Moon Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17835 Stella Moon Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.

