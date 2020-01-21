All apartments in Cheval
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:39 PM

17637 LEDGER LINE LANE

17637 Ledger Line Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17637 Ledger Line Ln, Cheval, FL 33558
Heritage Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Luxury Townhome in the Beautiful NEW gated community of Avea Pointe on Van Dyke Road, just down the street from St Joseph's North Hospital. Be the “First” to enjoy living in this Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 ½ Bath townhome w/Spacious Loft. Convenient "2 car driveway" w/1 car garage. Elegant 8 ft Front Door with Glass. Open Concept Kitchen w/tons of 42” Wood Cabinetry, Quartz counters, Custom Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gourmet Island w/Breakfast bar, Walk-in Pantry, LED Lighting, Wood-look Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen, Dining & Great Rm area, Lighted Fan in Great Rm & a 1st floor Half Bath. Triple sliding doors to pavered screened-in Lanai. 2nd floor w/spacious Loft/Bonus/Flex area w/lighted ceiling Fan. Split Bedroom Plan, Loft is in the middle. Master Bedroom Suite is light, bright & spacious w/lighted fan. Huge Master Closet & a 2nd closet. Master Bath w/Walk-in Shower, Double Sinks & Quartz counters & Linen Closet. Bedroom 2 and 3 w/walk-in closets. Blinds will be installed. Spectacular view from 2nd Bedroom of Resort-style Community Pool & Cabana located directly across the street where you can relax and feel free to use the grill for a family cookout! A-Rated Schools! Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, St Joseph’s North Hospital, the expressway. Water, Sewer & Lawn care included. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE have any available units?
17637 LEDGER LINE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE have?
Some of 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17637 LEDGER LINE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE offers parking.
Does 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE has a pool.
Does 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE have accessible units?
No, 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17637 LEDGER LINE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

