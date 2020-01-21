17637 LEDGER LINE LANE

Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Luxury Townhome in the Beautiful NEW gated community of Avea Pointe on Van Dyke Road, just down the street from St Joseph's North Hospital. Be the “First” to enjoy living in this Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 ½ Bath townhome w/Spacious Loft. Convenient "2 car driveway" w/1 car garage. Elegant 8 ft Front Door with Glass. Open Concept Kitchen w/tons of 42” Wood Cabinetry, Quartz counters, Custom Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gourmet Island w/Breakfast bar, Walk-in Pantry, LED Lighting, Wood-look Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen, Dining & Great Rm area, Lighted Fan in Great Rm & a 1st floor Half Bath. Triple sliding doors to pavered screened-in Lanai. 2nd floor w/spacious Loft/Bonus/Flex area w/lighted ceiling Fan. Split Bedroom Plan, Loft is in the middle. Master Bedroom Suite is light, bright & spacious w/lighted fan. Huge Master Closet & a 2nd closet. Master Bath w/Walk-in Shower, Double Sinks & Quartz counters & Linen Closet. Bedroom 2 and 3 w/walk-in closets. Blinds will be installed. Spectacular view from 2nd Bedroom of Resort-style Community Pool & Cabana located directly across the street where you can relax and feel free to use the grill for a family cookout! A-Rated Schools! Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, St Joseph’s North Hospital, the expressway. Water, Sewer & Lawn care included. Available Now!