/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:15 PM
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charlotte Harbor, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
4525 Church Street
4525 Church Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! This charming "Old Florida" style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1-car garage has been completely remodeled to include new paint on the interior/exterior, new flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with new appliances,
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE
22234 Edgewater Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1005 sqft
Marina Walk 2BR/2BA/screened patio nicely-maintained ground floor apartment available effective 7/15/2018.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4008 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4008 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
956 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath Condominium Located in the 55 plus community of Tala Lakes. Condo features carpet in living room and bedrooms with Vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms, interior laundry, and a view of the lake from the master bedroom and living room.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4056 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4056 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
956 sqft
THIS CONDO IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Spacious two bedroom, two bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4048 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1040 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Port Charlotte, F L 33948 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
Results within 1 mile of Charlotte Harbor
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3310 Loveland Blvd - #408 ACH
3310 Loveland Blvd, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Amazing condo on the Lake - Bright, airy & clean condo in the quiet & peaceful community of Lakes Edge.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Section 40
1 Unit Available
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat
Results within 5 miles of Charlotte Harbor
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated May 28 at 02:10pm
7 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1384 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
1512 Rio De Janeiro Ave - 326 Unit 326
1512 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1265 sqft
1512 Rio DeJaneiro unit 326 - SEASONAL RENTAL Very nice upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms 2 baths, granite counters, tile floors, very close to pool area. Close to shopping, dining and interstate. Available January thru March. No pets. $2200.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
265 Coldeway Dr Unit D6
265 Coldeway Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1111 sqft
265 Coldeway Dr D6 - AVAILABLE NOW FOR 202 SEASON - 4 MONTH MINIMUM 2 bed 2 bath top floor unit with stairs in the Bridgepoint Condominiums... Nestled in the sought after Punta Gorda Isles.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2811 Suncoast Lakes Blvd
2811 Suncoast Lakes Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1724 sqft
Suncoast Estates Annual Home for Rent! - Call Donna Causey to view! (941) 585-8893 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, separate den, 2 car garage on the LAKE! Gorgeous home with a spectacular view from your screened lanai.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18119 Lake Worth Blvd
18119 Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Port Charlotte Pool home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845290)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 10
1 Unit Available
355 Spring Lake Blvd
355 Spring Lake Boulevard Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1306 sqft
- (RLNE5821176)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 45
1 Unit Available
2209 Ednor St
2209 Ednor Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
851 sqft
Convenient Port Charlotte home - Affordable 2-bedroom 1-bathroom home in Port Charlotte, new carpet in bedrooms and new appliance in the kitchen. Carport and shed. Sorry no pets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 23
1 Unit Available
708 Bayard St
708 Bayard Street Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
single family home- Murdock - Property Id: 288741 Possible Lease option ( rent to own after 2 years) single family home in safe and convenient area in Murdock. 2 (but could be 3 bedroom) Large back yard. Lots of storage and ready to move in.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 6
1 Unit Available
160 Godfrey Drive NE
160 Godfrey Avenue Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Delightfully Furnished Canal Home! - charming 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gulf access home with a Light and Breezy coastal feel. Sit n the large lanai and enjoy the view! Bring your fishing pole, Kayak or Canoe.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Aaron St. #109
2300 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
869 sqft
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - 55+ Community First floor condo Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops Open floor plan Newer
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
1275 Saxony Cir # 3102
1275 Saxony Circle, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
1275 Saxony Circle, unit 3102, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Annual unfurnished Rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at the Links Edge Community in Deep Creek has 1 covered parking space and a storage area off the front porch entry way.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12538 SW Kingsway Circle #303
12538 Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
871 sqft
Lake Suzy /Heron Pointe 1st floor Condo - 2/2 Annual rental, Vacant and ready to move into Heated pool close to I-75 exit 170 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677082)
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12227 SW Kingsway Cir. #C-2
12227 Kingsway Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1460 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE IN LAKE SUZY - * SPACIOUS VILLA ON THE GOLF COUSE * 2-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE. * AROUND 4 MIN FROM I-75 * CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING ETC.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 34
1 Unit Available
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5663580)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Kings Hwy 724
175 Kings Hwy -Bldg 11-Unit B1, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1137 sqft
175 Kings Highway, unit 724, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Seasonal furnished condo. LAKE SUZY AREA! Comfortable two bed, two bath, 2nd floor condo with elevator to your door.
Similar Pages
Charlotte Harbor 2 BedroomsCharlotte Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCharlotte Harbor Apartments with BalconyCharlotte Harbor Apartments with Garage
Charlotte Harbor Apartments with ParkingCharlotte Harbor Apartments with PoolCharlotte Harbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FL