Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE

9400 New Martinsville Avenue · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9400 New Martinsville Avenue, Charlotte County, FL 34224

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1879 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Not Available April 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week. Lovely East Englewood home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a quiet side street on a corner lot with an oversized back yard. This spacious home is great for entertaining your visiting friends and family. The pocket sliders open to the nicely decorated lanai for additional entertaining space. There is plenty of counter space in the updated kitchen, which overlooks the family room. The master suite has a king size bed. The master bath has a walk-in shower and his and her vanities. The second bedroom has a queen bed, with twin beds in the third bedroom. One bay of garage is available for renter parking. Owner uses second bay. This home is very close to the 5 Rotonda golf courses, as well as many fine area restaurants and shopping. Internet included. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE have any available units?
9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE have?
Some of 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
