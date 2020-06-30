9400 NEW MARTINSVILLE AVENUE

Amenities

AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Not Available April 2021. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1,400/month and $700/week. Lovely East Englewood home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located on a quiet side street on a corner lot with an oversized back yard. This spacious home is great for entertaining your visiting friends and family. The pocket sliders open to the nicely decorated lanai for additional entertaining space. There is plenty of counter space in the updated kitchen, which overlooks the family room. The master suite has a king size bed. The master bath has a walk-in shower and his and her vanities. The second bedroom has a queen bed, with twin beds in the third bedroom. One bay of garage is available for renter parking. Owner uses second bay. This home is very close to the 5 Rotonda golf courses, as well as many fine area restaurants and shopping. Internet included. No Pets.