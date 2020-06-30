All apartments in Charlotte County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD

4274 Gillot Boulevard · (941) 875-9060
Location

4274 Gillot Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1574 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Absolute Gorgeous Views from every room of this home upon entry. Spacious
3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car Garage with Heated Pool on Canal with Boat Dock/Lift:
Fully furnished with everything you need for a home away from home.
Kitchen is completely stocked with Dinner Ware, Silver Ware, Glass Ware, Wine Glasses, Pots, Pans, baking pans and so much more. Coffee Maker, Toaster, etc.
Entry way, Dining Room, Kitchen has Laminate Flooring. Living Room comes with Leather Sofa, chair, Flat Screen Television, Wood Flooring in the Living Room.
Family room overlooking the gorgeous water way, pool. Sofa Love Seat, leather chairs, another Flat Screen Television. Master Bedroom comes with Queen Bed, with Flat Screen Television, Carpeting: Master Bath has tub/shower combo, large walk in closet. Guest Bedroom 1 has a Queen Bed as well, Carpet Flooring Guest Bedroom 2 comes with twin beds, Carpet Flooring, sliding window to the pool deck. There are ceiling fans in each room.
Super large pool deck with a separate covered area that has table and chairs, chaise lounging chairs, an entertainment center that is built into the wall with glass enclosure on the pool deck. New Gas Grill, Boat Dock with covered lift and 110 Feet of Seawall. Bacchus Waterway has direct access to Charlotte Harbor, and the Gulf of Mexico. :

THINGS TO DO IN S.W. FLORIDA

Siesta Key Beaches
St Armand’s Circle – Sarasota, FL:
Sarasota Beaches:
Casey Key Beaches:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD have any available units?
4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
