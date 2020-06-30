4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court parking pool bbq/grill garage

Absolute Gorgeous Views from every room of this home upon entry. Spacious

3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car Garage with Heated Pool on Canal with Boat Dock/Lift:

Fully furnished with everything you need for a home away from home.

Kitchen is completely stocked with Dinner Ware, Silver Ware, Glass Ware, Wine Glasses, Pots, Pans, baking pans and so much more. Coffee Maker, Toaster, etc.

Entry way, Dining Room, Kitchen has Laminate Flooring. Living Room comes with Leather Sofa, chair, Flat Screen Television, Wood Flooring in the Living Room.

Family room overlooking the gorgeous water way, pool. Sofa Love Seat, leather chairs, another Flat Screen Television. Master Bedroom comes with Queen Bed, with Flat Screen Television, Carpeting: Master Bath has tub/shower combo, large walk in closet. Guest Bedroom 1 has a Queen Bed as well, Carpet Flooring Guest Bedroom 2 comes with twin beds, Carpet Flooring, sliding window to the pool deck. There are ceiling fans in each room.

Super large pool deck with a separate covered area that has table and chairs, chaise lounging chairs, an entertainment center that is built into the wall with glass enclosure on the pool deck. New Gas Grill, Boat Dock with covered lift and 110 Feet of Seawall. Bacchus Waterway has direct access to Charlotte Harbor, and the Gulf of Mexico. :



THINGS TO DO IN S.W. FLORIDA



