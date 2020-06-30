All apartments in Charlotte County
26262 NADIR ROAD
Last updated May 11 2020 at 8:59 PM

26262 NADIR ROAD

26262 Nadir Road · (941) 629-6600
Location

26262 Nadir Road, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B1 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
1 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. Fully Furnished - Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath second floor condo, end unit at Golfer's View I, in the sought-after community of Deep Creek. Open floor plan with tile throughout. Kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Perfect for entertaining, kitchen overlooks the dining room & living room. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and en suite with walk-in shower and single sink vanity. Washer & Dryer included. Enjoy your coffee in the morning on the lanai with the terrific views of the 11th hole of the Deep Creek Golf Course. Beautifully decorated to feel like your home away from home. Conveniently located close to US-41, I-75, downtown Punta Gorda, and abundant shopping & dining. Easy access to a magnitude of golf courses, fishing, boating and stunning gulf beaches!
All utilities are included. Cap of $150 for electric & $100 water/sewer. Florida Tourist Tax of 12% applies for rentals of less than six months paid by the tenant. Condo rented for Jan-May 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26262 NADIR ROAD have any available units?
26262 NADIR ROAD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26262 NADIR ROAD have?
Some of 26262 NADIR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26262 NADIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
26262 NADIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26262 NADIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 26262 NADIR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 26262 NADIR ROAD offer parking?
No, 26262 NADIR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 26262 NADIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26262 NADIR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26262 NADIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 26262 NADIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 26262 NADIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 26262 NADIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 26262 NADIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26262 NADIR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 26262 NADIR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 26262 NADIR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
