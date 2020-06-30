26262 NADIR ROAD

Amenities

1 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. Fully Furnished - Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath second floor condo, end unit at Golfer's View I, in the sought-after community of Deep Creek. Open floor plan with tile throughout. Kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Perfect for entertaining, kitchen overlooks the dining room & living room. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and en suite with walk-in shower and single sink vanity. Washer & Dryer included. Enjoy your coffee in the morning on the lanai with the terrific views of the 11th hole of the Deep Creek Golf Course. Beautifully decorated to feel like your home away from home. Conveniently located close to US-41, I-75, downtown Punta Gorda, and abundant shopping & dining. Easy access to a magnitude of golf courses, fishing, boating and stunning gulf beaches!

All utilities are included. Cap of $150 for electric & $100 water/sewer. Florida Tourist Tax of 12% applies for rentals of less than six months paid by the tenant. Condo rented for Jan-May 2021.