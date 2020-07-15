212 BOA VISTA STREET

Amenities

THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO JUNE 1st. 2021

Spacious Open Floor Plan: 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath 2 car garage with Pool completely enclosed with screening. Kitchen has all updated appliances with breakfast nook eating area. Living room has Tommy Bahama Style Florida Furnishings, flat screen T.V. There is a formal Dining Room with Rectangular Glass table & 6 Chairs. There are desks with computer equipment on an all modern L-Shaped Desk. Master Bedroom Suite is super large with King Size bed, round table & 2 chairs – all rattan style furniture. Guest Bedroom 1 has Queen Size Bed and Guest Bedroom 2 has a day bed with trundle style bed as well as additional sofa bed. Guest Bath has tub/shower combo: Master bath has deep garden style tub, separate walk in shower with L-Shaped double sink vanity: All Ceramic tile in the living room, dining room, kitchen and both bathrooms. Carpets in all 3 bedrooms. Pool Deck is covered so you can still sit outside when raining, then can sit and lounge in the sun on the pool deck. Lounging Chairs and sunning chairs on pool deck included.