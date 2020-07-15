All apartments in Charlotte County
212 BOA VISTA STREET
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:44 AM

212 BOA VISTA STREET

212 Boa Vista Street · (941) 875-9060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

212 Boa Vista Street, Charlotte County, FL 33983
Deep Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2065 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO JUNE 1st. 2021
Spacious Open Floor Plan: 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath 2 car garage with Pool completely enclosed with screening. Kitchen has all updated appliances with breakfast nook eating area. Living room has Tommy Bahama Style Florida Furnishings, flat screen T.V. There is a formal Dining Room with Rectangular Glass table & 6 Chairs. There are desks with computer equipment on an all modern L-Shaped Desk. Master Bedroom Suite is super large with King Size bed, round table & 2 chairs – all rattan style furniture. Guest Bedroom 1 has Queen Size Bed and Guest Bedroom 2 has a day bed with trundle style bed as well as additional sofa bed. Guest Bath has tub/shower combo: Master bath has deep garden style tub, separate walk in shower with L-Shaped double sink vanity: All Ceramic tile in the living room, dining room, kitchen and both bathrooms. Carpets in all 3 bedrooms. Pool Deck is covered so you can still sit outside when raining, then can sit and lounge in the sun on the pool deck. Lounging Chairs and sunning chairs on pool deck included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 BOA VISTA STREET have any available units?
212 BOA VISTA STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 BOA VISTA STREET have?
Some of 212 BOA VISTA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 BOA VISTA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
212 BOA VISTA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 BOA VISTA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 212 BOA VISTA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 212 BOA VISTA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 212 BOA VISTA STREET offers parking.
Does 212 BOA VISTA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 BOA VISTA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 BOA VISTA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 212 BOA VISTA STREET has a pool.
Does 212 BOA VISTA STREET have accessible units?
No, 212 BOA VISTA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 212 BOA VISTA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 BOA VISTA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 BOA VISTA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 BOA VISTA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
