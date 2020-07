Amenities

in unit laundry pool ceiling fan clubhouse microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

2 bed 1 bath Villa ready for your vacation. This Villa overlooks a small canal full of wildlife. It is also equipped with its own washer/dryer. There is also a clubhouse, heated pool and laundry facility within a short walk from your front door.