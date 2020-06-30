13288 FOWLER AVENUE

Amenities

If you are building a home and have everything in storage this home will suit during your build. Or looking to relocate this home can be a stepping stone while you decide where to rent annually or buy and we can help you with either. Doesn't get better than that! Located in the active community of the Gardens of Gulf Cove; this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home can comfortably accommodate 6 guests. Everything is provided, just pack your bathing suit and sunglasses. The floor plan provides a living room (pull out couch bed), dining area and amazing Florida room. Wonderful cross breeze when you open the front screened porch and enclosed lanai. This is great spot for entertaining. Fenced yard to maintain privacy. Both the master and the guest bedroom offer queen bedding accommodations. The beds in the third guest room can be put together for the King sized accommodations. Washer and dryer on site. Bring the kids! High chair and crib available. Owner has provided bicycles to explore the neighborhood which offers two community (heated) pools, tennis courts, shuffleboard and clubhouse. A fitness area, pool tables and card tables can be found inside the clubhouse. Short drive to gorgeous Manasota Beaches. Unique shopping and dining on Dearborn Street. Everything you need is close at hand and the neighborhood. Feels like home away from home. April-November $1600 monthly. December-March $2700 monthly. Hoa Application Completed/Approved.