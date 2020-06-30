All apartments in Charlotte County
13288 FOWLER AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:47 PM

13288 FOWLER AVENUE

13288 Fowler Avenue · (941) 468-1964
Location

13288 Fowler Avenue, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
If you are building a home and have everything in storage this home will suit during your build. Or looking to relocate this home can be a stepping stone while you decide where to rent annually or buy and we can help you with either. Doesn't get better than that! Located in the active community of the Gardens of Gulf Cove; this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home can comfortably accommodate 6 guests. Everything is provided, just pack your bathing suit and sunglasses. The floor plan provides a living room (pull out couch bed), dining area and amazing Florida room. Wonderful cross breeze when you open the front screened porch and enclosed lanai. This is great spot for entertaining. Fenced yard to maintain privacy. Both the master and the guest bedroom offer queen bedding accommodations. The beds in the third guest room can be put together for the King sized accommodations. Washer and dryer on site. Bring the kids! High chair and crib available. Owner has provided bicycles to explore the neighborhood which offers two community (heated) pools, tennis courts, shuffleboard and clubhouse. A fitness area, pool tables and card tables can be found inside the clubhouse. Short drive to gorgeous Manasota Beaches. Unique shopping and dining on Dearborn Street. Everything you need is close at hand and the neighborhood. Feels like home away from home. April-November $1600 monthly. December-March $2700 monthly. Hoa Application Completed/Approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13288 FOWLER AVENUE have any available units?
13288 FOWLER AVENUE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13288 FOWLER AVENUE have?
Some of 13288 FOWLER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13288 FOWLER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13288 FOWLER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13288 FOWLER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13288 FOWLER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte County.
Does 13288 FOWLER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13288 FOWLER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13288 FOWLER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13288 FOWLER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13288 FOWLER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13288 FOWLER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13288 FOWLER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13288 FOWLER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13288 FOWLER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13288 FOWLER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13288 FOWLER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13288 FOWLER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
