Home
/
Charlotte County, FL
/
10594 LIVE OAK ROAD
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:44 AM

10594 LIVE OAK ROAD

10594 Live Oak Road · (941) 875-9060
Location

10594 Live Oak Road, Charlotte County, FL 33981

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO MARCH 31, 2021
Waterfront View of Sunbury Waterway
This home is very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with large family Room overlooking the Pool & Canal.

Kitchen is fully stocked with all you need to live in a vacation home for extended period of time. Enjoy cooking on the Gas Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, coffee maker, Glass ware, silverware, dinner ware and so much more.
Kitchen has breakfast nook with table and chairs: Open to the living room and dining room. Master bedroom comes with King Bed and has sliding doors to the pool deck. The master bathroom with spacious walk in shower and a deep garden tub to relax, a private toilet closet, double vanity sink. Then opposite side there are the other 2 bedrooms. Guest Bedroom 1 comes with a Queen Bed, and Guest Bedroom 2 also with Queen Bed. The Guest Bathroom comes with tub/shower combo. Then walk into the family room with gorgeous view of the Canal & Pool. If you are a fisherman, this is the spot for you. Just drop a fishing pole in the water and catch some great fish or just watch the fish jump out of the water. When the sun goes down, you will experience the best sunsets SW Florida has to offer.

Sit out on the pool deck to sunbathe or swim the Heated Pool. What’s not to love. SW Florida has so much to offer and so much to see. Small Dogs are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD have any available units?
10594 LIVE OAK ROAD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD have?
Some of 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10594 LIVE OAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD offers parking.
Does 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD has a pool.
Does 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10594 LIVE OAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
