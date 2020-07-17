10594 LIVE OAK ROAD

Amenities

THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO MARCH 31, 2021

Waterfront View of Sunbury Waterway

This home is very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with large family Room overlooking the Pool & Canal.



Kitchen is fully stocked with all you need to live in a vacation home for extended period of time. Enjoy cooking on the Gas Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, coffee maker, Glass ware, silverware, dinner ware and so much more.

Kitchen has breakfast nook with table and chairs: Open to the living room and dining room. Master bedroom comes with King Bed and has sliding doors to the pool deck. The master bathroom with spacious walk in shower and a deep garden tub to relax, a private toilet closet, double vanity sink. Then opposite side there are the other 2 bedrooms. Guest Bedroom 1 comes with a Queen Bed, and Guest Bedroom 2 also with Queen Bed. The Guest Bathroom comes with tub/shower combo. Then walk into the family room with gorgeous view of the Canal & Pool. If you are a fisherman, this is the spot for you. Just drop a fishing pole in the water and catch some great fish or just watch the fish jump out of the water. When the sun goes down, you will experience the best sunsets SW Florida has to offer.



Sit out on the pool deck to sunbathe or swim the Heated Pool. What’s not to love. SW Florida has so much to offer and so much to see. Small Dogs are welcome.