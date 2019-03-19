1716 ORANGE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Awesome Location, Location, Location!!! Excellent 3/2 Manufactured home in a convenient location in Kissimmee, setting on 1/2 acre fenced lot. This home has everything you are looking for and the outdoor space you need for all your toys! With a well-maintained yard, oversized lot and Covered Porch, Car Carport. The interior offers plenty of storage options between closest space and built-ins, as well as features like a fireplace and bonus room! Public Utilities. Come and see your next home. Convenient To Shopping, Airport, Medical Physicality, Court House, Schools, Restaurants And Recreation.