Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

CHECK-OUT this DECEMBER - FEBRUARY 2021 Seasonal Rental !!! It has the 'WOW' Factor when you step in the Front Entry...NEW FURNITURE....SMART DECOR...Completely REMODELED...Beautiful KITCHEN with Marble Countertops, Stainless Appliances and TWO REMODELED BATHROOMS...Besides the 20x24 Great Room you get a BONUS ROOM 24x8 ...OUTSIDE you will love relaxing on the recently Screen Enclosure 12x24 Pavered and Partially Covered SUNDECK ...Waterproof Laminate Floors and Ceramic Tile thru-out home....SEASONAL RENTING doesn't get any better than this....LOOK NO MORE! Affordable Membership/Passes for POOL/SPA...PICKLE BALL & TENNIS, FITNESS CLASSES Available....27 Hole GOLF COURSE...525 Wet Slips/Cradles for Boater Enthusiasts...BURNT STORE MARINA located on Eastern edge of CHARLOTTE HARBOR - just 10 Nautical Miles to Gulf of Mexico...WATERFRONT DINING & Entertainment, Golf Course Pro-Shop & Cafe.. (Off Season Rates also available)