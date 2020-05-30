All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
56 Lake Villa Way

56 Lake Villa Way · No Longer Available
Location

56 Lake Villa Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Fresh 2/1 Townhome at Buenaventura Lakes in Kissimmee - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome at Buenaventura Lakes featuring tile floors, large enclosed porch with easy access to the community pool, and new paint throughout. Washer/dryer included. Convenient location close to MCO and much more.

Rental Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts owed to previous landlords and/or utility companies
- No more than 3 late rent payments in past 2 years
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant per household
- One pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds or exotic animals, 25 lbs max, $500 pet deposit

Application Process:
- Only complete applications from prospects who have already viewed/toured the home will be considered. No sight-unseen applications.
- Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.
- Application review process can take between 1 to 3 business days to complete.

Call us at (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5766748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Lake Villa Way have any available units?
56 Lake Villa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 56 Lake Villa Way have?
Some of 56 Lake Villa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Lake Villa Way currently offering any rent specials?
56 Lake Villa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Lake Villa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Lake Villa Way is pet friendly.
Does 56 Lake Villa Way offer parking?
No, 56 Lake Villa Way does not offer parking.
Does 56 Lake Villa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Lake Villa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Lake Villa Way have a pool?
Yes, 56 Lake Villa Way has a pool.
Does 56 Lake Villa Way have accessible units?
No, 56 Lake Villa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Lake Villa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Lake Villa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Lake Villa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Lake Villa Way does not have units with air conditioning.

