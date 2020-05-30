56 Lake Villa Way

Amenities
Fresh 2/1 Townhome at Buenaventura Lakes in Kissimmee - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome at Buenaventura Lakes featuring tile floors, large enclosed porch with easy access to the community pool, and new paint throughout. Washer/dryer included. Convenient location close to MCO and much more.
Rental Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts owed to previous landlords and/or utility companies
- No more than 3 late rent payments in past 2 years
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant per household
- One pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds or exotic animals, 25 lbs max, $500 pet deposit
Application Process:
- Only complete applications from prospects who have already viewed/toured the home will be considered. No sight-unseen applications.
- Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.
- Application review process can take between 1 to 3 business days to complete.
Call us at (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE5766748)