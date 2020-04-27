335 Oceanside Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Single Family Home in BVL - Unfurnished, 1296 s.f., 3 bdrms, 2 baths, 2 car garage single story home on cul de sac. Open family room with vaulted ceilings and all ceramic floor tiles. Spacious rooms. Large fenced in yard and screened in porch. Conveniently located on end street in BVL near stores, shopping, restaurants bus line and easy access to major roadways just off Osceola Pkwy. Sorry no pets. This home is not under the section 8 housing program.



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

407-349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



Sorry, no pets or section 8



12 Month Lease

$5 monthly technology fee

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

Ask me about HOA application fees for this property



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4434792)