All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Find more places like 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
/
2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE

2720 Merrieweather Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buenaventura Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2720 Merrieweather Lane, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Eagle Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
This 2008 townhome is centrally located and has 3 BR 2.5 BA with 1,703 SF of living area. The kitchen offers appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. Ceramic tile throughout downstairs with extra electrical outlets in the living room floor for moreoptions to position your furniture. Arched accents and loft area for extra space. Sliding glass doors from dining area to open patio overlooking back yard with conservation area. Community features large pool, play grounds and volleyball court. S

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE have any available units?
2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE have?
Some of 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buenaventura Lakes.
Does 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE offers parking.
Does 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE has a pool.
Does 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE have accessible units?
No, 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buenaventura Lakes 2 BedroomsBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Buenaventura Lakes Apartments with ParkingBuenaventura Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buenaventura Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
University, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLAvon Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College