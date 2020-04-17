2720 MERRIEWEATHER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage volleyball court

This 2008 townhome is centrally located and has 3 BR 2.5 BA with 1,703 SF of living area. The kitchen offers appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. Ceramic tile throughout downstairs with extra electrical outlets in the living room floor for moreoptions to position your furniture. Arched accents and loft area for extra space. Sliding glass doors from dining area to open patio overlooking back yard with conservation area. Community features large pool, play grounds and volleyball court. S