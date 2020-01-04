2568 Tanner Terrace, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743 Eagle Bay
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
4 bedrooms, 2 baths, fenced yard, all appliances, tile everywhere w/ carpet in bedrooms. Save money on utility bills with solar power. Spectacular condition, close to airport (OIA), ready for JANUARY 2020
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
