Amenities

patio / balcony pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

2 bed - 2 bath villa/townhome. This one will go fast! Rear porch with beautiful patio. It has almost 1,000 sq/ft,Property is conveniently located in the desirable BVL area in Kissimmee. It is super close to Turnpike, 417, Sunrail, major attractions, malls, schools and much more. The community also has a pool and cabana so you and your family can relax.



$75 Application Fee

$125 Lease Doc Fee (Once application has been approved)

Sorry, no pets