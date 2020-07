Amenities

1 Story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in BVL. Home features kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living/dining room combo, separate family room, ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in each room. Master suite with his and her closets and en-suite bathroom. Walk in closets in 2 guest bedrooms. Screened rear porch with 3 slider doors entrances and fenced back yard. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups and attic access. No pets allowed.