104 Tulpan Dr.

Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home in Kissimmee!!! - Nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home. Nice tiles and laminate flooring throughout home, open floor plan and one car garage. Don't miss out! To schedule your own private tour, please call 407-736-9309 or email Info@Flarealtyinvestments.com.
Cat's OK, No Doggies!
Rent: $1150.00
Deposit: $1150.00
Move-in Processing Fee: $100.00
Application: $65.00 Per Adult age 18 and over
**Renter's Insurance Is Required**
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE3431653)