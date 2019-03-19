104 Tulpan Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Cute 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home in Kissimmee!!! - Nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home. Nice tiles and laminate flooring throughout home, open floor plan and one car garage. Don't miss out! To schedule your own private tour, please call 407-736-9309 or email Info@Flarealtyinvestments.com.



Cat's OK, No Doggies!



Rent: $1150.00

Deposit: $1150.00

Move-in Processing Fee: $100.00

Application: $65.00 Per Adult age 18 and over

**Renter's Insurance Is Required**



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3431653)