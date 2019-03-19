All apartments in Buenaventura Lakes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Tulpan Dr.

104 Tulpan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

104 Tulpan Dr, Buenaventura Lakes, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Cute 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home in Kissimmee!!! - Nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home. Nice tiles and laminate flooring throughout home, open floor plan and one car garage. Don't miss out! To schedule your own private tour, please call 407-736-9309 or email Info@Flarealtyinvestments.com.

Cat's OK, No Doggies!

Rent: $1150.00
Deposit: $1150.00
Move-in Processing Fee: $100.00
Application: $65.00 Per Adult age 18 and over
**Renter's Insurance Is Required**

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3431653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Tulpan Dr. have any available units?
104 Tulpan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buenaventura Lakes, FL.
Is 104 Tulpan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
104 Tulpan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Tulpan Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Tulpan Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 104 Tulpan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 104 Tulpan Dr. offers parking.
Does 104 Tulpan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Tulpan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Tulpan Dr. have a pool?
No, 104 Tulpan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 104 Tulpan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 104 Tulpan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Tulpan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Tulpan Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Tulpan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Tulpan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
