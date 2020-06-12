/
3 bedroom apartments
233 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brownsville, FL
Brownsville
3060 NW 50th St
3060 Northwest 50th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1232 sqft
Amazing opportunity to lease a beautiful 3/1 - Property Id: 284590 An amazing opportunity to lease a beautiful 3-bedroom 1-bathroom single-family house with a remodeled bathroom, kitchen and new floor tiles along with a big yard & ample parking.
Brownsville
1974 NW 49th St
1974 Northwest 49th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
985 sqft
SMALL SINGLE HOUSE, ONLY 985 s/f - Property Id: 283487 NICE AND COZY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TILE FLOORS AND NEWER APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN.
Brownsville
1920 Nw 47th Street
1920 Northwest 47th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
738 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lauderhill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent.
Brownsville
2103 NW 57th St
2103 Northwest 57th Street, Brownsville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH - Property Id: 237410 SINGLE FAMILY HOME 3 BEDS 1 BATH READY TO SHOW, VERY CLOSE TO INNOVATION DISTRICT THE NEW MAGIC CITY PROJECT, EASY TO SHOW DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY.
Allapattah
1520 NW 28th St
1520 Northwest 28th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1135 sqft
3/2 single family home with great big backyard - Property Id: 299831 Spacious 3/2 single family home with great big backyard! This gated house features a split floor plan and a renovated kitchen.
Model City
1050 NW 43 ST
1050 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837 First and Security With Approved Credit and Income! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel
Model City
1172 NW 60th Street
1172 Northwest 60th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1146 sqft
Centrally Located Miami Home - Totally remodeled home in Miami, centrally located, stainless steel new appliances, freshly painted, like new, pristine family home, 3 bed 2 bath nice layout, to see please call agent Steve Chacon at 786-326-7687.
Allapattah
1339 NW 34th St
1339 Northwest 34th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS DUPLEX IN ALLAPAHTTAH - Property Id: 264850 Brand new construction property never lived in. Open kitchen with quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances. Tile thru out entire house washer and dryer in unit.
Model City
921 NW 56th St
921 Northwest 56th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This is a very central location in Miami. With wonderful lighting! The property is gated, and the 3/2 layout is extremely functional. Overall, a great home in a central location
Gladeview
2348 NW 67th St
2348 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great lay out 3 bedroom for rent. This property is in front of a public park. Conveniently and centrally located. The property recently updated.
Allapattah
1605 NW 26th St
1605 Northwest 26th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great location. Home has gated entry with ample parking space. Has 3 beds / 1 bath with a big yard. Rapid approval. You can move in two days . You must see!!!
Allapattah
1523 NW 32rd Street
1523 NW 32nd St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1485 sqft
3/2 house for rent in upcoming allapattah - Property Id: 100039 Recently updated bathroom and brand new central ac , house has large dining and living room area for a big family 5 minutes away from midtown shops and wynwood art district and
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1301 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Coconut Grove
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,599
1366 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Shenandoah
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Park West
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1272 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Flagami
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1120 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Upper East Side
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Little Havana
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1533 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Crafts
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,299
1544 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Miami Central Business District
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,570
1493 sqft
High-rise apartments near American Airlines Arena and Bayfront Park. Ample on-site amenities, including a bocce court, yoga center, billiards table and clubhouse. Car charging available. Close to I-95. Easy access to Miami Beach.
