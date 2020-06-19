301 Union Street

Amenities
Totally Remodeled 2BR/1BA Brooksville Duplex! NO APPLICATION FEE! - Introducing Brookside Villas…Downtown Brooksville’s New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous Restaurants, Café’s & Shopping! -Stackable Washer/Dryers provided in Each Unit. -Gorgeous Kitchens with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and New Modern Cabinetry.
First Months Rent & Security ONLY to Get the Keys. No Last Month's Rent Up Front!
www.BrooksideVillas.net
800 Continental Dr. Brooksville, FL
NO APPLICATION FEES!
Call NOW for a Showing!
352-204-9044
(RLNE5725912)