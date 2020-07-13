/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 AM
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Brooksville, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:53pm
4 Units Available
Candlelight
965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$719
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
860 sqft
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5103 Newcross St
5103 Newcross St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Located in a 55+ community! Welcome yourself into this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home located in Clover Leaf Farms in Brooksville, FL.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Union Street
301 Union St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Totally Remodeled 2BR/1BA Brooksville Duplex! NO APPLICATION FEE! - Introducing Brookside Villas…Downtown Brooksville’s New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
844 Continental Drive
844 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
TOTALLY REMODELED Brooksville 4BR/1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Brooksville
173 Hickory St Apt 9
173 Hickory St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
COMING SOON - BEING REMODELED! Hickory Crest is an attractive community of garden apartments in a tranquil, woodsy setting on the north side of Brooksville. Each home is approx. 800 square feet, and includes an additional storage closet.
Results within 1 mile of Brooksville
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
South Brooksville
848 Twigg Street
848 Twigg Street, South Brooksville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$875
768 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1991048 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Results within 5 miles of Brooksville
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Hill 'n Dale
27270 Warner Avenue
27270 Warner Avenue, Hill 'n Dale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage with fenced yard. Located in Brooksville, easy commute to Tampa via I75. Living room, eat-in kitchen, big open privacy fenced back yard.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15266 Alba Dr
15266 Alba Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
Great 3BR Pool Home for Lease-to-Own! - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.
Results within 10 miles of Brooksville
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE
4497 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE Available 08/01/20 4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE, SPRING HILL, FL 34609 - Looking for the perfect move in ready updated pet friendly home in the heart of Spring Hill? Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage with a pool
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12943 Impatiens St
12943 Impatiens St, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful NEW 3 bedroom home located on quiet Cul-De-Sac in Spring Hill. Tile floor in living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with granite counters give this home a spacious feel.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30764 Water Lily Dr
30764 Water Lily Drive, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1629 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Sherman Hills golf community in charming Brooksville. Home was built in 2015 and offers all black appliances and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. A separate living and dining room complement this great floor plan.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
4340 Tartan Avenue
4340 Tartan Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
784 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex, includes a garage with laundry hook-ups. Laminate floor throughout with fresh paint on the walls.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
877 Old Windsor Way
877 Old Windsor Way, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1895 sqft
This fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Villages of Avalon features an open living room, airy eat-in kitchen, with ample counter and cabinet space, a pantry, and a granite island, that overlooks the family room and breakfast nook.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
2406 Appian Ave
2406 Appian Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2636 sqft
3/2/2 in the heart of Spring Hill! Features a POOL, Living room, dining room, family room, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1664 sqft
****Just Reduced***Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Highland Meadows
18051 CORPUS CHRISTI DRIVE
18051 Corpus Christi Drive, Shady Hills, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
his cute 1 bed 1 bath modular home is available for rent. Freshly painted with new carpet. This home is situated on a large shared lot with lawn care and trash service included.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.
1 of 16
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
4055 Bramblewood Loop
4055 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like a covered patio, making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated October 25 at 11:08pm
1 Unit Available
4211 Montano Avenue
4211 Montano Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1498 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLMount Dora, FLHudson, FL