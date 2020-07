Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Do you love living at the beach? Well, this is your chance! This fully furnished 2bdrm 2 1/2 bath condo is so close you can hear the waves. The first floor is a open and spacious with a Florida room under air. The sliders open into themselves, so you can have it all open to enjoy the whole space. Upstairs you will find the 2 master suites with their own private decks. For an added bonus you have an attached 1 car garage. The furnishing are perfect and all you need is your toothbrush!