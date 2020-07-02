3106 S John Moore Rd

Amenities

pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brandon home with no deed restrictions! - Located close to Bloomingdale and John Moore. Great location for a short commute to get onto I-75 and the Crosstown. Twenty to thirty minute drive to get to downtown Tampa or MacDill Air Force Base. The area is surrounded with lots of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. The home is a three bedroom, two bath home, with a fenced yard, two separate screened lanais, and an oversized carport big enough to accommodate up to four vehicles. Great home for someone with a large boat or RV. Available for an immediate move in. Combined monthly income must be at least $3,900 a month. Must be able to show proof of recent on time rental history and have no criminal background in the last seven years.



(RLNE3339894)