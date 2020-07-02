All apartments in Brandon
3106 S John Moore Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

3106 S John Moore Rd

3106 John Moore Road · No Longer Available
Location

3106 John Moore Road, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brandon home with no deed restrictions! - Located close to Bloomingdale and John Moore. Great location for a short commute to get onto I-75 and the Crosstown. Twenty to thirty minute drive to get to downtown Tampa or MacDill Air Force Base. The area is surrounded with lots of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. The home is a three bedroom, two bath home, with a fenced yard, two separate screened lanais, and an oversized carport big enough to accommodate up to four vehicles. Great home for someone with a large boat or RV. Available for an immediate move in. Combined monthly income must be at least $3,900 a month. Must be able to show proof of recent on time rental history and have no criminal background in the last seven years.

(RLNE3339894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 S John Moore Rd have any available units?
3106 S John Moore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 3106 S John Moore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3106 S John Moore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 S John Moore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 S John Moore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3106 S John Moore Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3106 S John Moore Rd offers parking.
Does 3106 S John Moore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 S John Moore Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 S John Moore Rd have a pool?
No, 3106 S John Moore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3106 S John Moore Rd have accessible units?
No, 3106 S John Moore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 S John Moore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 S John Moore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 S John Moore Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3106 S John Moore Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
