3106 CREEKGROVE COURT

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Location! Location! Location! Located in Buckhorn Creek - off Kings just north of Bloomingdale, this 2 story town home is close to everything. Walking distance to schools, parks, shopping and dining, this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home has 1256 sq. ft. of living space. The downstairs is all tiled with a large living/dining combo. The dining space is large enough for a table that sits 6. Full sized washer and dryer is tucked away in a closet and kitchen features lots of cabinet space and pantry. 3 spacious bedrooms and large bath are upstairs. All rooms have ceiling fans and there is plenty of closet and storage space. 2 patios for cookouts and entertainment! The area is quiet and well kept. Community pool with game and party area. 2 assigned parking spaces - one covered. New interior paint and all new carpet. Call now!