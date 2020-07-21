All apartments in Brandon
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

3106 CREEKGROVE COURT

3106 Creekgrove Court · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Creekgrove Court, Brandon, FL 33511
Buckhorn Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location! Location! Location! Located in Buckhorn Creek - off Kings just north of Bloomingdale, this 2 story town home is close to everything. Walking distance to schools, parks, shopping and dining, this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home has 1256 sq. ft. of living space. The downstairs is all tiled with a large living/dining combo. The dining space is large enough for a table that sits 6. Full sized washer and dryer is tucked away in a closet and kitchen features lots of cabinet space and pantry. 3 spacious bedrooms and large bath are upstairs. All rooms have ceiling fans and there is plenty of closet and storage space. 2 patios for cookouts and entertainment! The area is quiet and well kept. Community pool with game and party area. 2 assigned parking spaces - one covered. New interior paint and all new carpet. Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT have any available units?
3106 CREEKGROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT have?
Some of 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3106 CREEKGROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT has a pool.
Does 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 CREEKGROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
