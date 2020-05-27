2608 Brooker Trace Ln

Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Executive Style Valrico Home - Contact Garth Jones at 813-787-4212 with any questions on this property. Large and charming, super convenient location, and check out those schools! Located off Brooker at Lithia Pinecrest, this executive style home is ready to move into. From the entry you are in the formal living room, with the slider to the lanai and pool beyond, what a sight to welcome you home every day! The master is to the right, with a walk in shower, and separate soaker tub, his and her walk in closets. The kitchen is light and bright with a great skylight, pass through window to the lanai, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, stainless appliances, and stone countertops. The family room includes a wood burning fireplace, wet bar, and built in bookshelves. Bedroom three has sliders direct to the pool area, and bedroom four has its own, private, full bath. Pool is not heated. Ask for a private showing today. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in, in addition to any rent and or security deposit.



(RLNE3561608)