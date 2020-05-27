All apartments in Brandon
2608 Brooker Trace Ln
2608 Brooker Trace Ln

2608 Brooker Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Brooker Trace Lane, Brandon, FL 33596

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Executive Style Valrico Home - Contact Garth Jones at 813-787-4212 with any questions on this property. Large and charming, super convenient location, and check out those schools! Located off Brooker at Lithia Pinecrest, this executive style home is ready to move into. From the entry you are in the formal living room, with the slider to the lanai and pool beyond, what a sight to welcome you home every day! The master is to the right, with a walk in shower, and separate soaker tub, his and her walk in closets. The kitchen is light and bright with a great skylight, pass through window to the lanai, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, stainless appliances, and stone countertops. The family room includes a wood burning fireplace, wet bar, and built in bookshelves. Bedroom three has sliders direct to the pool area, and bedroom four has its own, private, full bath. Pool is not heated. Ask for a private showing today. A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in, in addition to any rent and or security deposit.

(RLNE3561608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Brooker Trace Ln have any available units?
2608 Brooker Trace Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Brooker Trace Ln have?
Some of 2608 Brooker Trace Ln's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Brooker Trace Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Brooker Trace Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Brooker Trace Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Brooker Trace Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2608 Brooker Trace Ln offer parking?
No, 2608 Brooker Trace Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Brooker Trace Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Brooker Trace Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Brooker Trace Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2608 Brooker Trace Ln has a pool.
Does 2608 Brooker Trace Ln have accessible units?
No, 2608 Brooker Trace Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Brooker Trace Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Brooker Trace Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

