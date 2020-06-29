2107 ROTTWELL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This charming townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage, spacious kitchen, breakfast bar, and the great room. A screened in lanai faces a wooded, quiet back yard. With new laminate flooring, fresh paint, new carpet, and all new kitchen appliances, this home is move in ready! The community features a pool, excellent grounds/ community maintenance and is only minutes from heart of shopping, restaurants and easy I-75/Crosstown access. $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with any rent and deposit(s).