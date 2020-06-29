All apartments in Brandon
2107 ROTTWELL COURT

2107 Rottwell Court · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Rottwell Court, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This charming townhouse features 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage, spacious kitchen, breakfast bar, and the great room. A screened in lanai faces a wooded, quiet back yard. With new laminate flooring, fresh paint, new carpet, and all new kitchen appliances, this home is move in ready! The community features a pool, excellent grounds/ community maintenance and is only minutes from heart of shopping, restaurants and easy I-75/Crosstown access. $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in, along with any rent and deposit(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 ROTTWELL COURT have any available units?
2107 ROTTWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 ROTTWELL COURT have?
Some of 2107 ROTTWELL COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 ROTTWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2107 ROTTWELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 ROTTWELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2107 ROTTWELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2107 ROTTWELL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2107 ROTTWELL COURT offers parking.
Does 2107 ROTTWELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 ROTTWELL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 ROTTWELL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2107 ROTTWELL COURT has a pool.
Does 2107 ROTTWELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2107 ROTTWELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 ROTTWELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 ROTTWELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
