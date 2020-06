Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Great condo for rent near Brandon Hospital. A convenient split floor plan, wood and ceramic tile through out, peaceful water view and plenty of natural light. There is a W/D in the unit and water is included in the rent. There are great amenities onsite, clubhouse, pool and a gym, near shopping and dining. All this and much more make this a nice place to call home. Call today!