Brandon, FL
1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE

1634 Portsmouth Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1634 Portsmouth Lake Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come tour this beautifully kept home. Location has a spectacular water view with fountain without actually
being on the water. You have the luxury of a large park so no backdoor neighbors. Quiet neighborhood in
after Providence Lakes. Home has new interior paint and new flooring in kitchen and foyer. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

