1634 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come tour this beautifully kept home. Location has a spectacular water view with fountain without actually

being on the water. You have the luxury of a large park so no backdoor neighbors. Quiet neighborhood in

after Providence Lakes. Home has new interior paint and new flooring in kitchen and foyer. Schedule your tour today!