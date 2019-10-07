1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is bright, light, clean, and ready for the pickiest tenant! Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath contemporary move-in ready home in Providence Lakes. When you open the front door, you are greeted with tile flooring which brings you to the open floor plan that offers tall tray ceilings in the family room and dining room area. There is gorgeous flooring with no carpet throughout the home and freshly painted neutral color walls. The kitchen features gas appliances, plenty of counter space and an eat in dinette area. The master suite boasts a freshly renovated bathroom with dual sink vanity, granite counter tops, over sized shower and large tub. Off the living room area is a sun room with triple sliders providing you a larger living room area or a play room or office. Large windows overlook the private fenced backyard complete with large paver area for a BBQ area and place to play and pets to run. Providence Lakes has a community park and playground. Centrally located close to I-75, 301, Crosstown Expressway. You must see this newly updated home. Walk-in and relax, you have arrived into a move-in ready home...just enjoy. This fine home is completed. Tenant will need to bring their own washer and dryer and tenant is responsible for the yard care to include fertilizing. Come see this home today. Tenant to pay $75.00 processing fee at move in along with 1st month, last month and security plus pet fee. Owner will not replace shed if it breaks. Tenant is required to carry rental insurance of $100,000.