All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE

1625 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1625 Wakefield Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is bright, light, clean, and ready for the pickiest tenant! Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath contemporary move-in ready home in Providence Lakes. When you open the front door, you are greeted with tile flooring which brings you to the open floor plan that offers tall tray ceilings in the family room and dining room area. There is gorgeous flooring with no carpet throughout the home and freshly painted neutral color walls. The kitchen features gas appliances, plenty of counter space and an eat in dinette area. The master suite boasts a freshly renovated bathroom with dual sink vanity, granite counter tops, over sized shower and large tub. Off the living room area is a sun room with triple sliders providing you a larger living room area or a play room or office. Large windows overlook the private fenced backyard complete with large paver area for a BBQ area and place to play and pets to run. Providence Lakes has a community park and playground. Centrally located close to I-75, 301, Crosstown Expressway. You must see this newly updated home. Walk-in and relax, you have arrived into a move-in ready home...just enjoy. This fine home is completed. Tenant will need to bring their own washer and dryer and tenant is responsible for the yard care to include fertilizing. Come see this home today. Tenant to pay $75.00 processing fee at move in along with 1st month, last month and security plus pet fee. Owner will not replace shed if it breaks. Tenant is required to carry rental insurance of $100,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 WAKEFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa