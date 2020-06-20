1604 Harvest Grove Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale High School. This home features an open floor plan with a bonus room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, office, play space, or den. The kitchen is very large, perfect for hosting and entertaining guests. It features custom cabinets, granite counters, a large island/breakfast bar area, and even a built-in office/additional storage space. Just off the kitchen, there is room for an informal dining area. There is also a formal dining space just off the entryway which features decorative arches that add character to the home. The expansive great room has vaulted ceilings, recess lighting, and lots of natural bright light. The master suite includes wood floors, decorative ceiling features, an entrance to the patio, along with the attached master bath. The master bath features an oversized double vanity, walk-in shower, and a garden tub. The master closet is very large featuring a jack and jill layout; perfect for organization. The guest bedrooms feature wood flooring and are spacious. The guest bathroom features a shower/tub combo with convenient guest access from the hall. The patio is a perfect way to enjoy the outdoors, which runs along the backside of the house and is covered to provide shade. The laundry room is located just off the garage which features washer/dryer hookups for convenience. The three-car garage has tons of room for vehicles and additional storage needs. Harvest Field is a deed restricted community, HOA approval required.



Primary School Brooker Elementary School

Middle School Burns Middle School

High School Bloomingdale High School



Rent: $1950

Security Deposit: $1950

Beds: 3

Bath: 3



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

To apply: www.wcmanagement.info

pm@wcmanagement.info



(RLNE2242977)