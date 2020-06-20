All apartments in Brandon
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1604 Harvest Grove Ct.

1604 Harvest Grove Court · (813) 908-0766 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL 33596

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale High School. This home features an open floor plan with a bonus room that can be used as a fourth bedroom, office, play space, or den. The kitchen is very large, perfect for hosting and entertaining guests. It features custom cabinets, granite counters, a large island/breakfast bar area, and even a built-in office/additional storage space. Just off the kitchen, there is room for an informal dining area. There is also a formal dining space just off the entryway which features decorative arches that add character to the home. The expansive great room has vaulted ceilings, recess lighting, and lots of natural bright light. The master suite includes wood floors, decorative ceiling features, an entrance to the patio, along with the attached master bath. The master bath features an oversized double vanity, walk-in shower, and a garden tub. The master closet is very large featuring a jack and jill layout; perfect for organization. The guest bedrooms feature wood flooring and are spacious. The guest bathroom features a shower/tub combo with convenient guest access from the hall. The patio is a perfect way to enjoy the outdoors, which runs along the backside of the house and is covered to provide shade. The laundry room is located just off the garage which features washer/dryer hookups for convenience. The three-car garage has tons of room for vehicles and additional storage needs. Harvest Field is a deed restricted community, HOA approval required.

Primary School Brooker Elementary School
Middle School Burns Middle School
High School Bloomingdale High School

Rent: $1950
Security Deposit: $1950
Beds: 3
Bath: 3

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
To apply: www.wcmanagement.info
pm@wcmanagement.info

(RLNE2242977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. have any available units?
1604 Harvest Grove Ct. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. have?
Some of 1604 Harvest Grove Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Harvest Grove Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. have a pool?
No, 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Harvest Grove Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
