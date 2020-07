Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

LOCATION! Conveniently located in the heart of Brandon with shopping (Costco etc...) dining and entertainment in walking distance. This unit has been freshly painted, has new carpet and lovely new laminate flooring. The quiet, back screened-in patio looks out to a wooded area...no rear neighbors to hinder your view! Spacious and ready for you to call home!