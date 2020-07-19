1201 High Hammock Dr. #305

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool air conditioning playground basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities basketball court car wash area gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bath for Rent in Tampa, FL by Top Golf - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent in Tampa, FL. The property is located on the 3rd floor, which is the top floor so you have no upstairs neighbors, and comes unfurnished. The interior features an open floor plan, lots of great light, wonderful tree views, and much more. Contact Cody Powell with Powell Realty for additional information at 904-710-8056 or send an email to cody@powellrealty.com. To apply for the property simply go to powellrealty.com.



(RLNE4388205)