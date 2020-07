Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 1116 Lady Guinevere Dr. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, hard flooring, master bedroom and bathroom on the main floor, 3 bedrooms and an additional bath on the second floor, corner lot, side entry 2 car garage, large pool, and a fenced yard. This home is available for immediate occupancy and can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay. Schedule your viewing today!