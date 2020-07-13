10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Location, Location, Location! Gated Community! 3bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage. Water Included! This townhome offers an open floor plan which includes a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops , 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances There is a half bathroom down stairs for your guest with 18 inch tile throughout the down stairs area. After a long day of work you will enjoy the huge patio with sliding glass doors and no back yard neighbors. Large Master bedroom with spacious walk in closets. Upgraded walk in shower with brushed nickel finish, double sink and beautiful countertops. Laundry closet is upstairs with brand new washer and dryer. Walking distance to Winthrop Center with lots of restaurants, medical, retail, Publix, Starbucks, Walmart. Easy access to I-75, Brandon Town Center Mall and much more.