Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:14 AM

10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE

10704 Avery Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10704 Avery Park Dr, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Location, Location, Location! Gated Community! 3bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage. Water Included! This townhome offers an open floor plan which includes a gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops , 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances There is a half bathroom down stairs for your guest with 18 inch tile throughout the down stairs area. After a long day of work you will enjoy the huge patio with sliding glass doors and no back yard neighbors. Large Master bedroom with spacious walk in closets. Upgraded walk in shower with brushed nickel finish, double sink and beautiful countertops. Laundry closet is upstairs with brand new washer and dryer. Walking distance to Winthrop Center with lots of restaurants, medical, retail, Publix, Starbucks, Walmart. Easy access to I-75, Brandon Town Center Mall and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10704 AVERY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
