10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub internet access media room

2BR / 2BA - Spacious 2 bedrrom/2 bath condo in the highly desirable community of Courtney Palms. This fabulous unit features real wood floors in the living area, faux granite counter tops, full size washer & dryer, garden tubs, tile floors, custom cabinetry, lake front views, spacious pantry, walk in closets, intrusion alarm, computer niche with high speed internet access. Community offers resort style pool, indoor basketball court, racquetball, sun deck, spa, business center, fitness, walking trails, movie theater, and controlled access.gates. Great location. Just a few miles from I75 and the Leroy Selmon Expressway. An easy commute to downtown Tampa. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.