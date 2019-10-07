10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

Amenities
2BR / 2BA - Spacious 2 bedrrom/2 bath condo in the highly desirable community of Courtney Palms. This fabulous unit features real wood floors in the living area, faux granite counter tops, full size washer & dryer, garden tubs, tile floors, custom cabinetry, lake front views, spacious pantry, walk in closets, intrusion alarm, computer niche with high speed internet access. Community offers resort style pool, indoor basketball court, racquetball, sun deck, spa, business center, fitness, walking trails, movie theater, and controlled access.gates. Great location. Just a few miles from I75 and the Leroy Selmon Expressway. An easy commute to downtown Tampa. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.