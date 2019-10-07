All apartments in Brandon
10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

10103 Courtney Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10103 Courtney Palms Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
media room
2BR / 2BA - Spacious 2 bedrrom/2 bath condo in the highly desirable community of Courtney Palms. This fabulous unit features real wood floors in the living area, faux granite counter tops, full size washer & dryer, garden tubs, tile floors, custom cabinetry, lake front views, spacious pantry, walk in closets, intrusion alarm, computer niche with high speed internet access. Community offers resort style pool, indoor basketball court, racquetball, sun deck, spa, business center, fitness, walking trails, movie theater, and controlled access.gates. Great location. Just a few miles from I75 and the Leroy Selmon Expressway. An easy commute to downtown Tampa. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have any available units?
10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10103 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
