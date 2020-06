Amenities

Convenience and Simplicity. That's what best describes this fully furnished/turnkey two bedroom first floor condominium. Simple floor plan with two nice size bedrooms and an additional area to use as a den or office. The only thing you need to bring is your toothbrush and clothes. Walk to local restaurants, and drive a quick 5 minutes to the local grocery stores, shops and other businesses. When you're ready to take in some beach views you can drive 10 minutes to the local beach access! That's it! You might want to call today, before this unit is gone!