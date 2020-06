Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout the first level. The AC, washer/dryer are new along with the bathroom fixtures & downstairs sliding door blinds. The condo features a lovely pool view and two screened-in lanai's! This peaceful and quiet community is centrally located close to shopping, grocery stores, dining and beaches! Unfurnished. No pets. Rent includes trash removal. Available 6/1/20.