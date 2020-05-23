All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

17951 Bonita National BLVD

17951 Bonita National Boulevard · (239) 293-5552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17951 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 436 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
This professionally decorated condo w/a wide-open floor plan allows you endless possibilities for entertaining. The master suite boasts walk-in closets and inviting adjoining bath. The expansive 2nd bedroom allows for plenty of room for your guests. The lanai ushers in balmy breezes and allows for amazing quiet time with a good book overlooking the stunning lake, golf course and clubhouse views with plenty of privacy and natural views as you relax. With the amenities only a 5 min walk from the condo you will have almost everything you need you need at your fingertips. This community boasts a lagoon style pool with rock waterfalls, grotto, lap pool, hot tub, poolside bar service, outdoor cafe, 2 main clubhouse dining rooms, 8 Har-Tru Tennis courts, fitness and aerobics centers with daily classes, sauna, 18 hole Gordon Lewis Championship golf course, nail salon, massage parlor, spa and these are just to name a few! Grab your clothes, bathing suit, toothbrush and golf clubs and lose yourself in paradise. You can enjoy everything Bonita National has to offer and escape to the beautiful sun, sand, shopping, restaurants and fun that Naples, Bonita Springs and Ft. Myers have to offer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17951 Bonita National BLVD have any available units?
17951 Bonita National BLVD has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17951 Bonita National BLVD have?
Some of 17951 Bonita National BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17951 Bonita National BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
17951 Bonita National BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17951 Bonita National BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 17951 Bonita National BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 17951 Bonita National BLVD offer parking?
No, 17951 Bonita National BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 17951 Bonita National BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17951 Bonita National BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17951 Bonita National BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 17951 Bonita National BLVD has a pool.
Does 17951 Bonita National BLVD have accessible units?
No, 17951 Bonita National BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 17951 Bonita National BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17951 Bonita National BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17951 Bonita National BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17951 Bonita National BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
