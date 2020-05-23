17951 Bonita National BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

This professionally decorated condo w/a wide-open floor plan allows you endless possibilities for entertaining. The master suite boasts walk-in closets and inviting adjoining bath. The expansive 2nd bedroom allows for plenty of room for your guests. The lanai ushers in balmy breezes and allows for amazing quiet time with a good book overlooking the stunning lake, golf course and clubhouse views with plenty of privacy and natural views as you relax. With the amenities only a 5 min walk from the condo you will have almost everything you need you need at your fingertips. This community boasts a lagoon style pool with rock waterfalls, grotto, lap pool, hot tub, poolside bar service, outdoor cafe, 2 main clubhouse dining rooms, 8 Har-Tru Tennis courts, fitness and aerobics centers with daily classes, sauna, 18 hole Gordon Lewis Championship golf course, nail salon, massage parlor, spa and these are just to name a few! Grab your clothes, bathing suit, toothbrush and golf clubs and lose yourself in paradise. You can enjoy everything Bonita National has to offer and escape to the beautiful sun, sand, shopping, restaurants and fun that Naples, Bonita Springs and Ft. Myers have to offer!!