17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201

WOW! BRAND NEW! This is the one! This stunning first floor luxury coach home offers an amazing lake view. You'll love the quartz countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and more! This spacious floorplan offers an expansive, open concept - perfect for entertaining! The expansive master suite offers tons of closet space and large bathroom featuring huge walk in shower and separate his and hers vanities. Your guests will love their private wing featuring 2 bedrooms and full bath separated from the living space by a pocket door. Last, but not least, this home offers a 2 car garage. Bonita National is SWFL's premier resort community. You'll enjoy access to the amazing resort style amenities including 3 restaurants, 2 bars, fitness center, full service spa, tennis, beach shuttle, and MUCH more!! This one won't last! Call for more info today!