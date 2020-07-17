All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201

17321 Cherrywood Court · (239) 949-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17321 Cherrywood Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
gym
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
WOW! BRAND NEW! This is the one! This stunning first floor luxury coach home offers an amazing lake view. You'll love the quartz countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and more! This spacious floorplan offers an expansive, open concept - perfect for entertaining! The expansive master suite offers tons of closet space and large bathroom featuring huge walk in shower and separate his and hers vanities. Your guests will love their private wing featuring 2 bedrooms and full bath separated from the living space by a pocket door. Last, but not least, this home offers a 2 car garage. Bonita National is SWFL's premier resort community. You'll enjoy access to the amazing resort style amenities including 3 restaurants, 2 bars, fitness center, full service spa, tennis, beach shuttle, and MUCH more!! This one won't last! Call for more info today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 have any available units?
17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 have?
Some of 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 currently offering any rent specials?
17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 pet-friendly?
No, 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 offer parking?
Yes, 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 offers parking.
Does 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 have a pool?
No, 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 does not have a pool.
Does 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 have accessible units?
No, 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 does not have accessible units.
Does 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201 does not have units with air conditioning.
