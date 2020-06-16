14744 FERRARA CT

Amenities
AVAILABLE AS A FURNISHED ANNUAL lease- Large and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath attached villa with 2-car garage and LAKE VIEWS in San Remo at Palmira! This property can be rented seasonally or annually and features ceramic tile flooring, breakfast bar, formal dining area, and a large master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet. The kitchen features a pantry for additional storage, and den can be used as a home office. San Remo is a gated community, with resident amenities including a Clubhouse, Community Pool, Fitness Center, and Spa/Hot Tub. Located close to restaurants, shopping centers, and recreation, this home is a great catch for anyone looking to enjoy the Florida lifestyle!