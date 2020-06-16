All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

14744 FERRARA CT

14744 Ferrara Court · (844) 736-8239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14744 Ferrara Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Palmira Golf Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE AS A FURNISHED ANNUAL lease- Large and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath attached villa with 2-car garage and LAKE VIEWS in San Remo at Palmira! This property can be rented seasonally or annually and features ceramic tile flooring, breakfast bar, formal dining area, and a large master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet. The kitchen features a pantry for additional storage, and den can be used as a home office. San Remo is a gated community, with resident amenities including a Clubhouse, Community Pool, Fitness Center, and Spa/Hot Tub. Located close to restaurants, shopping centers, and recreation, this home is a great catch for anyone looking to enjoy the Florida lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14744 FERRARA CT have any available units?
14744 FERRARA CT has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14744 FERRARA CT have?
Some of 14744 FERRARA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14744 FERRARA CT currently offering any rent specials?
14744 FERRARA CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14744 FERRARA CT pet-friendly?
No, 14744 FERRARA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 14744 FERRARA CT offer parking?
Yes, 14744 FERRARA CT does offer parking.
Does 14744 FERRARA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14744 FERRARA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14744 FERRARA CT have a pool?
Yes, 14744 FERRARA CT has a pool.
Does 14744 FERRARA CT have accessible units?
No, 14744 FERRARA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14744 FERRARA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14744 FERRARA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14744 FERRARA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14744 FERRARA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
