Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

FABULOUS winter 2020 tropical getaway opportunity in the beautiful golfing community of Vasari. This stunning end unit is professionally decorated with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den. There are gorgeous views of the golf course and lake from the lanai where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an evening cocktail. All the fine amenities of Vasari Golf Club are included in the transfer fee. This unit is minutes away from the lovely beaches of Bonita Springs and Naples along with fine dining and great shopping.