16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42

Bay front Bocilla Island Club Condo for lease, amazing views, 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 baths, turnkey, available NOW. This unit has a dock with a lift. The Bocilla Island Club is on the very north tip of Pine Island, has it's own private fishing pier with a small beach area, 2 heated pools, tennis courts, a clubhouse and beautiful lush landscaping throughout. There is also a Marina on site with a ramp. Within walking distance to a couple of restaurants with local character and close to shopping. Price just reduced, still available January and April at this new rate!