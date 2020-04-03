All apartments in Bokeelia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42

16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 · (239) 677-8311
Location

16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42, Bokeelia, FL 33922
Bokeelia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bay front Bocilla Island Club Condo for lease, amazing views, 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 baths, turnkey, available NOW. This unit has a dock with a lift. The Bocilla Island Club is on the very north tip of Pine Island, has it's own private fishing pier with a small beach area, 2 heated pools, tennis courts, a clubhouse and beautiful lush landscaping throughout. There is also a Marina on site with a ramp. Within walking distance to a couple of restaurants with local character and close to shopping. Price just reduced, still available January and April at this new rate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 have any available units?
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 currently offering any rent specials?
16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 pet-friendly?
No, 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bokeelia.
Does 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 offer parking?
No, 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 does not offer parking.
Does 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 have a pool?
Yes, 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 has a pool.
Does 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 have accessible units?
No, 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 does not have accessible units.
Does 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16620 Bocilla Island Club Dr 42 does not have units with air conditioning.
