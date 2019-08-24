510 Pine Lane

Amenities

Concrete Block 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Plan on a 105x115 fenced cul de sac lot is vacant and ready for your family ! It features a new roof, ALL ceramic tile throughout, New a/c, New plumbing, New a/c , Fireplace, 2 car garage with door opener, Washer/Dryer hookups and more! Good credit is required , small pet is OK. Call Steve or Vicki at 813-653-0379 between 9AM and 9PM for a viewing appointment.



