2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

Bloomingdale Cove, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with screened pool and fenced yard. No rear neighbors. 3 way bedroom split has a private guest suite at rear and adjacent pool bathroom. Formal living room, dining room combination up front and spacious family room off the kitchen. Sliding glass doors to the screened lanai from the breakfast nook and living room. Inside laundry room off the 2 car garage. Master bathroom features dual sinks and separate shower and soaking tub. Suarez built Easy living floor plan in great community of Bloomingdale. Enjoy the area parks, YMCA, tennis courts, and join the golf club if desired. Within walking distance of Cimino Elem. school, bus to Burns middle school, Bloomingdale HS. Do not wait to enjoy the best of Florida lifestyle.