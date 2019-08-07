All apartments in Bloomingdale
2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:40 PM

2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE

2705 Brookville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Brookville Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Bloomingdale Cove, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with screened pool and fenced yard. No rear neighbors. 3 way bedroom split has a private guest suite at rear and adjacent pool bathroom. Formal living room, dining room combination up front and spacious family room off the kitchen. Sliding glass doors to the screened lanai from the breakfast nook and living room. Inside laundry room off the 2 car garage. Master bathroom features dual sinks and separate shower and soaking tub. Suarez built Easy living floor plan in great community of Bloomingdale. Enjoy the area parks, YMCA, tennis courts, and join the golf club if desired. Within walking distance of Cimino Elem. school, bus to Burns middle school, Bloomingdale HS. Do not wait to enjoy the best of Florida lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE have any available units?
2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE have?
Some of 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 BROOKVILLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
