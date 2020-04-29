All apartments in Bloomingdale
2303 Millcreek Ct.

2303 Millcreek Court
Location

2303 Millcreek Court, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2303 Millcreek Ct. Available 05/15/20 Beautiful 3/2 in Valrico - No Showings Until May 1, 2020. Beautiful 3/2 home in Bloomingdale! This home is in immaculate condition both inside and out! As you enter the home, you will have 2 bedrooms and updated guest bath on the left. Dining area has large skylights letting in so much natural light! Kitchen, living and dining are open and great for entertaining! The master bedroom has a gorgeous updated bathroom with large closet. The home has been freshly painted and has crown molding throughout. The yard is meticulously maintained and fully fenced. Relax under the covered lanai and enjoy the lush yard. Grounds care is included in the rent.



Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Millcreek Ct. have any available units?
2303 Millcreek Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 2303 Millcreek Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Millcreek Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Millcreek Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 Millcreek Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2303 Millcreek Ct. offer parking?
No, 2303 Millcreek Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2303 Millcreek Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Millcreek Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Millcreek Ct. have a pool?
No, 2303 Millcreek Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Millcreek Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2303 Millcreek Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Millcreek Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Millcreek Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 Millcreek Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2303 Millcreek Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
