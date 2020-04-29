Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2303 Millcreek Ct. Available 05/15/20 Beautiful 3/2 in Valrico - No Showings Until May 1, 2020. Beautiful 3/2 home in Bloomingdale! This home is in immaculate condition both inside and out! As you enter the home, you will have 2 bedrooms and updated guest bath on the left. Dining area has large skylights letting in so much natural light! Kitchen, living and dining are open and great for entertaining! The master bedroom has a gorgeous updated bathroom with large closet. The home has been freshly painted and has crown molding throughout. The yard is meticulously maintained and fully fenced. Relax under the covered lanai and enjoy the lush yard. Grounds care is included in the rent.



(RLNE4868982)