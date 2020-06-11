All apartments in Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale, FL
1103 Briarpark Way
1103 Briarpark Way

1103 Briarpark Way · (813) 676-3252
Location

1103 Briarpark Way, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Briarpark Way have any available units?
1103 Briarpark Way has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1103 Briarpark Way currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Briarpark Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Briarpark Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 Briarpark Way is pet friendly.
Does 1103 Briarpark Way offer parking?
No, 1103 Briarpark Way does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Briarpark Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Briarpark Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Briarpark Way have a pool?
Yes, 1103 Briarpark Way has a pool.
Does 1103 Briarpark Way have accessible units?
No, 1103 Briarpark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Briarpark Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Briarpark Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Briarpark Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Briarpark Way does not have units with air conditioning.
