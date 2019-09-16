All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 3803 Hollow Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
3803 Hollow Wood Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:15 PM

3803 Hollow Wood Drive

3803 Hollow Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3803 Hollow Wood Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the POOL to the large open living space making it a great place to call home. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Hollow Wood Drive have any available units?
3803 Hollow Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 3803 Hollow Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Hollow Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Hollow Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 Hollow Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3803 Hollow Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 3803 Hollow Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3803 Hollow Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Hollow Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Hollow Wood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3803 Hollow Wood Drive has a pool.
Does 3803 Hollow Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3803 Hollow Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Hollow Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 Hollow Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 Hollow Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3803 Hollow Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBloomingdale Apartments with Balconies
Bloomingdale Apartments with GaragesBloomingdale Apartments with Pools
Bloomingdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FL
Sarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa