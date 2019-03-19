All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2546 SIENA WAY

2546 Siena Way · No Longer Available
Location

2546 Siena Way, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in great location in Bloomingdale! The formal living room/ dining room space greets you as you enter the home. The kitchen comes fully stocked with ALL appliances and overlooks the bright family room. A closet pantry, breakfast nook & breakfast bar complete the kitchen. The master suite features sliders leading out to the screened lanai, a walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, soaker tub and walk-in shower. The split bedroom plan gives space and privacy. Lots of design features like arch ways, plant shelves, volume ceilings and art niches. Indoor laundry room just off the kitchen - WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

